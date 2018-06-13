sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

28,38 Euro		-0,37
-1,29 %
WKN: A11873 ISIN: ES0148396007 Ticker-Symbol: IXD1 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,33
28,36
09:37
28,32
28,37
09:37
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA
INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA28,38-1,29 %