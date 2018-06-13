

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that it has successfully priced its offering of US$2 billion of notes denominated in US dollars, across 2 tranches: US$1 billion fixed rate notes, due June 19, 2023, bearing interest at an annual rate of 3.375%, US$1 billion fixed rate notes, due June 19, 2028, bearing interest at an annual rate of 3.625%.



Sanofi said it intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of existing borrowings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX