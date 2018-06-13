Rapid Nutrition PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Rapid Nutrition opens up first Sydney Store with GNC 13.06.2018 / 07:00 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rapid Nutrition PLC ("Rapid Nutrition" or the "Company") Rapid Nutrition opens up first Sydney Store with GNC Rapid Nutrition, a natural healthcare company focused on the research and development, manufacturing and distribution of weight-loss and diet management products, sports nutrition products, vitamins and dietary supplements and a range of life science products, is pleased to announce it has opened its first health food store in Sydney, Australia as part its previously announced exclusive agreement with GNC Holdings, Inc. ("GNC") to market, sell and distribute GNC products in Australia through multiple channels. The Company's first store - "The Vitamin Store", located in the bustling shopping district of Devlin St & Blaxland Rd, Ryde NSW 2112, will range Rapid Nutrition's brands (System LSTM and Leisa's Secret(R)). The Company will introduce GNC's products into the store in Q1 of FY 2018/2019. The exclusive agreement with GNC provides Rapid Nutrition with several opportunities to expand its presence nationally and internationally and a strategic plan is being initiated by the Company to maximise revenue growth. Rapid Nutrition is attending the GNC Global conference to be held on 24 June to 28 June 2018 in Las Vegas. Simon St. Ledger, Chairman of Rapid Nutrition said: "We are delighted with the opening of our first store which will range GNC's products later this year. We are initiating a strategic plan with our partner GNC which has the potential to open up significant opportunities for both companies. We are excited by developments and look to the future with great confidence." About Rapid Nutrition Listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange, Rapid Nutrition is a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products. The company was established based on its successful and proven weight loss supplement range which is exported worldwide and now offers consumers a growing range of health and well-being solutions to meet existing and emerging societal health concerns, as well as a providing number of wider services to the life sciences industry. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com