

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported Wednesday that FRA welcomed some 6.1 million passengers in the month of May, a growth of 9.5 percent from the previous year.



The growth reflected several extended holiday weekends, school breaks in some German states, as well as increased capacity on FRA's European routes.



Cargo throughput, i.e., airfreight + airmail, dropped slightly by 1.1 percent to 184,555 metric tons in May 2018. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights or MTOWs grew 6 percent to 2.8 million metric tons. Aircraft movements climbed 9 percent to 45,708 takeoffs and landings.



FRA's seat load factor grew to 78.4 percent from 76.7 percent last year.



Fraport's international airport portfolio delivered a strong performance in the the month. Ljubljana Airport in Slovenia's capital city recorded a 14.4 percent rise in traffic. Lima Airport in Peru welcomed 11.9 percent more passengers.



Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza and Porto Alegre reported combined traffic growth of 3.2 percent. Traffic at the 14 Greek regional airports surged 21 percent.



The Twin Star airports of Varna and Burgas on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, combined, advanced by 39.3 percent. Traffic at Antalya Airport in Turkey jumped by 36.3 percent.



