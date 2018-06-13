Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) (ticker symbol: CCE) will discuss its plans and outlook with investors at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference in Paris today, Wednesday, 13 June 2018, at 13:15 BST, 14:15 CEST, and 8:15 a.m. EDT. The public can access the presentation live via webcast through the company's website at www.ccep.com.

Chief Executive Officer Damian Gammell and Chief Financial Officer Nik Jhangiani will deliver the remarks.

In the presentation, CCEP will affirm full-year 2018 guidance including revenue growth in a low single-digit range, with both operating profit and earnings per share growth of between 6 percent and 7 percent. Each of these growth figures is on a comparable and fx-neutral basis when compared to 2017 comparable results. This revenue growth guidance excludes the accounting impact of incremental soft drinks industry taxes. These taxes are expected to add approximately 2 percent to 3 percent to revenue growth and approximately 4 percent to cost of goods growth. At recent rates, currency translation would have a negligible impact on 2018 full-year diluted earnings per share.

ABOUT CCEP

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) is a leading consumer packaged goods company in Europe, producing, distributing and marketing an extensive range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is the world's largest independent Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue. Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, Euronext London, and on the Spanish stock exchanges, and trades under the symbol CCE. For more information about CCEP, please visit www.ccep.com and follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP.

