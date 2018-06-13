MxL371x MoCA 2.5 ICs deliver 2.5 Gbps speeds using standard coaxial wiring; MoCA services coexist with DOCSIS, QAM video, satellite and terrestrial TV

ANGA Exhibition June 13. 2018- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, today announced it is collaborating with Hitron Technologies America on a range of new multi-gigabit client devices for MoCA 2.5 access networks.

Having pioneered MoCA 2.5 technology with its MxL3710 and MxL3711, MaxLinear provides the most extensive product portfolio of single-chip, multi gigabit MoCA networking ICs. The company has partnered with Hitron for a number of broadband networking products that will help its cable and telecom service provider customers deliver multi-gigabit access and in-home services.

"We have selected MaxLinear's MoCA 2.5 solution for our gigabit coaxial strategy because of the unique value it provides compared to alternative technologies," said Greg Fisher, Hitron CTO. "The high level of integration and market-leading performance of the MxL3710 allows operators to upgrade existing networks to lightning fast symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds without interfering with existing services on the coaxial cable."

"MaxLinear's MoCA 2.5 product family provides a unique opportunity for cable and telco operators to rapidly deploy symmetrical multi-gigabit services with a seamless integration into fiber-to-the-building deployments," said Will Torgerson, Vice President General Manager of MaxLinear's Broadband Group. "While new homes and buildings will undoubtedly benefit from a fiber-to-the-home strategy, the vast majority of deployments today address homes and buildings that have existing coaxial infrastructure with abundant capacity. MoCA 2.5 solutions provide superior total cost of ownership by delivering the performance of fiber immediately and avoiding the expense and headaches associated with a new fiber installation."

Technical Features

Both the MxL3710 and MxL3711 utilize MaxLinear's patented Full-Spectrum Capture (FSC) technology that can simultaneously digitize up to 1.4GHz of spectrum, eliminating any discrete components usually required for frequency conversion. The MxL3710 and MxL3711 differ in their supported output interfaces with MxL3710 featuring two SGMII high-speed interfaces while MxL3711 supports one SGMII and one PCIe.

Each product instantaneously captures the entire frequency range between 400MHz to 1700MHz and features a fully digital channel selection and signal processing chain as well as MoCA network processor and three-port, layer-2 switch between its interfaces.

Both of the parts in the MxL371x product family exceed strict performance requirements defined by the MoCA 2.5 standard. Having this additional performance margin enables customers to significantly reduce the overall implementation cost and provide more reliable service over a larger area of installations.

In addition to market leading hardware performance, MaxLinear also provides a suite of diagnostic software functions that provide detailed visibility into radio frequency (RF) and networking specific parameters. Most notable is the spectrum analyzer feature that enables unique installation and remote diagnostic tools, reducing truck rolls, improving installation quality and improving overall network performance with proactive network management tools.

