

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the 'Company')



13(th )June 2018



Notification of Transactions of Directors In accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 3.1.4, the Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 12(th) June 2018 that Philip Keller, a Director of the Company, sold 150,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1143 pence per share.



As a result of this transaction Philip Keller and his connected persons hold a total of 744,410 shares, being 0.26% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).



Contacts



Investor Enquiries:



Ian Stanlake Investor Relations, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880



Media Enquiries:



Helen Gustard Corporate Communications, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7760



