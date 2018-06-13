NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, June 13, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced its provision of facial recognition software for use in "Stream System" smartphones manufactured and sold by Algerian electronics manufacturer Bomare Company (Bomare). The FIDO (Fast Identity Online) standard compliant software enables user authentication by facial recognition without sending biometric data from smartphones online.Bomare, which manufactures and sells smartphones, tablets, televisions and other electronic devices, has adopted NEC's facial recognition software for use in a new Android OS smartphone. The software will be used to authenticate the identity of the phone's user in order to ensure authorized access to applications that include online payments and others.NEC's NC7000-3A-FS infrastructure software enables FIDO-compliant utilization of user data, and is embedded with NEC's NeoFace facial recognition AI engine, which offers the world's most precise facial recognition(1). By utilizing this software, it is possible to prevent identity theft resulting from password leakage and to reduce the amount of time and effort required to input login information, thereby simultaneously enhancing security and improving convenience for users."NEC proudly invests resources into the development of its Social Solutions business. Going forward, the company will continue contributing to the creation of a safe and secure society through the provision of FIDO-compliant software to smartphone manufacturers, service providers and other customers in countries around the world," said Tomoki Naka, Managing Director, NEC Telecommunication and Information Technology, Ltd.(1) NEC's Video Face Recognition Technology Ranks First in NIST TestingAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.