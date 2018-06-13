Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA Launches Its Integrated New Brand - UNISOC

Powering the Interconnected World with SOC

SHANGHAI, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA, one of the world's leading chip design companies, today announced the release of its new brand name, identity and definition - UNISOC. The launch of UNISOC officially completes the integration of Spreadtrum and RDA, the two high-tech companies Unigroup has acquired earlier before, realizing a full upgrade to the brand as a whole.

Under the guidance of the chip & cloud strategy of Unigroup, UNISOC not only has a brand new look and philosophy, but also will achieve a strategic depth and horizontal layout in its core business, committing to creating new victories in the dynamic era of SOC.

New brand New Journey

The new brand UNISOC continues the purple and flat design style of the logo of Unigroup. The center of the two connected boxes is radially processed, reflecting the high-tech tension of the double-chip.

Chinese and English fonts and graphic design are complementary to each other, "Uni" implies " Unigroup chips, a dream of building a strong tech world". As a solid foundation for the chip & cloud strategy of Unigroup, UNISOC echoes the mission of Unigroup and is committed to promoting the overall competitiveness of global integrated circuit industry, achieving breakthroughs in key areas with independent innovation, driving technology revolution to realize the dream of a more connected world.

The English name of UNISOC, is pronounced ['ju:ni '?s o si] which implies "You need SOC". In the era of 5G, chips will be ubiquitous, empowering our future life everywhere.

UNISOC consists of two parts: UNI and SOC. The UNI has four layers of meaning:

Unique:

Core of UNISOC, Core of Unique. UNISOC boasts its uncommon craftsmanship for unique core technology and innovation potential, and has set a number of world's first.

Universal:

Core of UNISOC, Core of Globe. UNISOC's products have been shipped globally. One out of every four mobile phones in the world is powered by UNISOC chip.

Unicore:

Core of UNISOC, Core of Unigroup. As a core subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup, UNISOC plays an important role in the strategic layout of Unigroup's blueprint from chip to cloud.

Unimpact:

Core of UNISOC, Core of Impact. UNISOC believes that impact comes from union and magnetic innovation. UNISOC develops and integrates industry resources together to explore an unrestricted future with brilliancy and impact.

System On Chip

SoC is the starting point where UNISOC begins its business, and it is also where the future lies. UNISOC has a comprehensive product layout covering the fields of mobile communications, IoT, TV, RFFE, WCN, 5G, etc. UNISOC has become China's largest pan-chip supplier.

New positioning New Pattern

For the new journey, UNISOC proposed a more strategic company positioning: "Committed to being one of the leading chip design companies in the world." UNISOC will give full attention to the "two-wheel drive" of "independent innovation + international collaboration". Through its refined industrial ecology, breakthroughs in technological innovation, and completion of brand upgrade, UNISOC aims to lead the chip design industry to achieve new brilliance with industry confidence, technical confidence and brand confidence, and create the new pattern for global chip design industry.

"Since the beginning, UNISOC has set chip-design as our core business and climbed up with passion and excellence. The launch of the new brand has given the company new vitality and potential to open a new chapter for UNISOC." said Mr. Adam Zeng, Global Executive Vice President of Unigroup and CEO of UNISOC, "Standing at a new starting point, UNISOC will always be coordinated with Unigroup's chip &cloud strategy, aiming to be a global leader in the chip design industry and drive 'Unimpact' for an interconnected smart world with SOC".