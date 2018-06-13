Stockholm, June 13, 2018- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Flexion Mobile Plc's shares (short name: FLEXM) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Flexion Mobile belongs to the technology sector and is the 37th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018. Flexion Mobile has developed a multi-channel distribution platform for Android games. The company works with game developers and help them with distribution on a growing number of platforms such as Samsung, Amazon, One Store, 9apps, Yandex and KDDI. The company's unique technology has solved a distribution problem for developers and as a result, developers can now reach new channels without having to make any changes to the game code. Flexion Mobile is headquartered in London, UK. For more information, please visit www.flexionmobile.com. "We take great pride in becoming the first tech company from the UK to list on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm and it is truly the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in our company's history," said Jens Lauritzson, CEO of Flexion Mobile Plc. "We congratulate Flexion Mobile on its successful Nasdaq First North listing," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "Flexion Mobile will make a compelling addition to our technology sector, and we look forward to stand by them on their continued journey as a Nasdaq listed company." Flexion Mobile Plc has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq First North Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 8 405 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------