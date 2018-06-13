

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's retail sales growth eased less than initially estimated in April, figures from Statistics Finland showed Wednesday.



The value of retail sales climbed 1.3 percent year-over-year in April, slower than March's 3.6 percent rise. That was above the 1.1 percent increase seen in the flash report.



Among retail trade industries, sales of daily consumer goods went down by 1.6 percent and those in department store trade by 0.1 percent from April 2017.



The volume of retail sales also grew at a slower rate of 1.9 percent annually in April, following a 2.8 percent gain in the preceding month.



