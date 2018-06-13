Munich, Germany (ots) - The Intersolar Europe 2018, which is the international meeting point presented innovative solutions and products in PV and PV-related fields, will be held in Munich, Germany, from June 20th to 22nd 2018. With assistance from TAITRA and aiming for enormous business opportunities, the Taiwan Pavilion will make a splash in this event. There will be 10 leading Taiwanese PV and PV components companies exhibiting their products and solutions including solar cells and modules, CIGS Cadmium-free thin-film PV modules, inductive components, PV junction boxes, PV connectors, cable assemblies, PV Ribbon, Lithium-ion battery, etc.



According to GTM Research, it's going to be a big year for solar. It will be the first-ever triple-digit year for the global solar market, with an anticipated 106 gigawatts of PV coming online. As the market continues growing, Taiwan manufacturers are seizing every opportunity to introduce high-quality and innovative products. They will showcase their latest products at Intersolar 2018 and expand their reach in the worldwide market.



Not only will there be a variety of PV products provided, but also total solutions will be offered by companies such as EEPV CORP., a leading manufacturer of high performance solar cells and modules. Persisting in process advancement and continued improvement EEPV brings the most cost-effective products to their customers and contribute to their success. ETERBRIGHT SOLAR CORPORATION, a HIWIN Group Company, manufactures and develops the CIGS Cadmium-free thin-film PV modules. Their products are widely used in roof-type solar systems, power plants and also in the BIPV applications with façade solutions and solar tile. KOOTATU TECH CORP. is a Taiwan-based solar panel manufacturer, with an in-house product design team to keep up with market trends and customize solar solutions to meet any customer need from 0.1W~320W. SOLARTECH ENERGY CORP. is one of the pioneers to develop PERC multi cell by Black Silicon with the average efficiency surpassing 20.1%. By its R&D capability on both cell and module, the power of 60 cells module can reach 310W by mono and 290W by multi. In addition, Solartech also has special design for floating module to enhance wafer and dust proof ability. TAINERGY TECH CO., LTD is a global leader in the solar industry, which produces high performance solar products and sells amongst diversified international module producers and residential customers.



Also, a wide range of PV-related products can be found in Taiwan Pavilion, for example, GENERAL COMPONENTS INDUSTRY CORP. is a company that specializes in inductive components such as current transformers, chokes and toroidal coils, which has more than thirty years of experience in development, manufacturing, quality and distribution. LEATEC FINE CERAMICS CO., LTD. is the only manufacturer of chip alumina fine ceramic substrates in Taiwan. LEATEC engaged PV industry in 2008, and produced PV junction boxes, PV connectors, and cable assemblies (Brand name: COYO). SOLARJOIN TECHNOLOGY INC. is the leading manufacturer for PV Ribbon in Taiwan, specializing in Tabbing & Bussing Ribbon and soldering materials (e.g.: Solder Flux, Solder Wire, Solder Paste, etc.). In terms of price, quality, technology, Solarjoin reaches to international standard and has UL, TUV, JET 100% certified with domestic and international customers' modules. VOLTRONIC POWER TECHNOLOGY CORP. was established in 2008 with a professional team, over 20 years of experience in dealing with OEM/ODM power products. Voltronic Power is committed to providing high quality green power products and services to meet diverse customer requirements. SEGL ENERGY CO., LTD. with over a decade of business in Lithium-ion battery and related applications, continue to innovate their products utilizing resources aiming to bring revolutionary solutions to many New Emerging Applications.



In addition, to deeper future cooperation with overseas buyers, this year "Taiwan Renewable Energy Industry Seminar" will also take place on 21st June at Conference Room A22, Messe München, registration in advance is required: https://goo.gl/forms/HBYehaWTcEpJpfmD3



Come and experience the high quality and solutions from Taiwan. Intersolar Europe 2018 Taiwan Pavilion location: A1.134, A1.130, A1.120, B2.319, C1.335.



