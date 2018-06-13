Office to serve merchants and partners across Europe

BigCommerce, the leading ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced it will open its first European office in the heart of London during the third quarter of this year. The office, which will house business development, sales, marketing and customer support personnel, is expected to grow to 20 employees within the next 12 months. With the opening, BigCommerce will now have global offices in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

"We serve a growing, international community of retailers, and we want to provide the best possible service to all of our customers," said Brent Bellm, CEO for BigCommerce. "Establishing a presence in Europe has long been an aspiration of ours, and this London office will allow us to deliver more tailored programs and service to our customers and partners across Europe."

New BigCommerce customers in the U.K. and across Europe will join a group that already includes recognized brands like AwesomeGTI, Ford, Kier Limited, Olive, Physiq Apparel, and Tabitha Simmons.

The announcement was made at London Tech Week 2018, a week-long festival of tech and innovation. The U.K. office builds on impressive growth milestones that BigCommerce has reached this year, including:

A $64 million growth funding round led by Goldman Sachs. The financial backing will help accelerate international expansion, product roadmaps and growth initiatives for the more than 60,000 merchants across 120 countries that are powered by the BigCommerce platform.

The financial backing will help accelerate international expansion, product roadmaps and growth initiatives for the more than 60,000 merchants across 120 countries that are powered by the BigCommerce platform. International support for shopping on Instagram capabilities. Merchants outside the U.S., including in the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain and numerous other European geographies, can create shoppable posts that allow Instagram users to make purchases without leaving the Instagram experience.

Merchants outside the U.S., including in the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain and numerous other European geographies, can create shoppable posts that allow Instagram users to make purchases without leaving the Instagram experience. New commerce-as-a-service initiatives. Store owners and developers working anywhere in the world can integrate and scale ecommerce functions with leading content management systems, including WordPress, blending content and commerce into engaging experiences that global consumers desire.

"London is a hotbed for innovation and is Europe's capital of technology. With a diverse tech talent pool and more software developers than any other European city, London is an ideal destination for U.S. tech businesses looking to expand internationally," said Rajesh Agrawal, deputy mayor of London, chairman of London Partners and London Tech Week ambassador. "We look forward to welcoming BigCommerce to London, and it offers further proof that London is open for international tech investment."

Prospective employees interested in local opportunities should visit https://www.bigcommerce.com/careers. More general information about BigCommerce's expanding presence in Europe can be found by visiting https://www.bigcommerce.co.uk.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is the world's largest cloud ecommerce platform for established and rapidly growing businesses. Combining enterprise functionality, an open architecture and app ecosystem, and market-leading performance, BigCommerce enables businesses to grow online sales with 80% less cost, time and complexity than on-premise software. BigCommerce powers B2B and B2C ecommerce for more than 60,000 brands, 2,000+ mid-market businesses, 30 Fortune 1000 companies and industry-leading brands, including Assurant, Ben Jerry's, Paul Mitchell, Skullcandy, Sony and Toyota. For more information, visit www.bigcommerce.com.

BigCommerce is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005138/en/

Contacts:

BigCommerce

Rachael Genson, +1-512-865-4517

rachael.genson@bigcommerce.com