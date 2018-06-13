CX Network 2018: The Ultimate Customer Journey in Telecoms

LONDON, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Customer Experience Management in Telecoms Europe organised by CX Network will be returning to Bratislava on the 25th-27th September, focusing on achieving a seamless omni-channel customer experience to remain ahead of competition. This is Europe's premier meeting place for the telecoms CEM community, providing telecom professionals the opportunity to enhance the skills and insight needed to take the next step along the path to customer centricity. View the full agenda and speaker line up here

71% of organisations cited customer experience as a competitive differentiator. However, many operators are still behind the curve when it comes to implementing changes in process and culture to achieve better customer satisfaction - establishing an excellent quality of service and engaging customer interaction is key to retaining and growing a customer base.

With this in mind, Customer Experience Management in Telecoms Europe will look into how companies can map out customer journeys and how to set up a structure, which enables the entire organisation to put the customer first. There are many sales stages within a customer purchase from the browsing stage to purchase, all the way through to customer complaints management. If customer experience matters to you, then take your findings back to your team to start planning your future customer service now.



Contacts:

Sofia Nicolaou

enquire@iqpc.co.uk

+44(0)207-036-1300

