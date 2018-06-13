Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-06-13 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, June 13, 2018 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that the shares of AS Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn) (trading ticker: TSM1T), the biggest port in Estonia, were listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List by Nasdaq Tallinn as of today, June 13, 2018. The listing of the shares of Port of Tallinn follows the company's initial public offering to retail investors in Estonia and to institutional investors globally from May 25 to June 6. The total gross proceeds of the offering were EUR 147.4 million. In total, 13,723 Estonian retail investors and 102 institutional investors from 22 countries participated in the offering. The IPO was oversubscribed by more than three times. The sole owner of the company before the offering was the Republic of Estonia. After the offering, the Republic of Estonia will remain the major shareholder in the company by owning 67% of the shares. "Port of Tallinn's listing is the first state-owned company listing in Estonia in almost 20 years. The results of the offering clearly show that this was an event much awaited by the investors: It was the second largest IPO in terms of retail investor participation in Estonia," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange. "By listing a company like Port of Tallinn, the Estonian government is achieving several major goals: providing both local retail investors, local pension funds and also international institutional investors an opportunity to invest and at the same time creating all preconditions for the company to become much more transparent and even more efficiently governed." "Port of Tallinn has shown strong financial results and been a high dividend-paying company throughout its history, and this definitely helped to increase the investors' confidence in our company during the offering," said Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Management Board of Port of Tallinn. "Raising equity capital and having new shareholders will sharpen our focus on the business and make the company stronger. We have to guarantee that all the material information will be disclosed to all investors at the same time and all investors would be treated equally with the major shareholder - the Republic of Estonia." Port of Tallinn is the biggest port authority in Estonia. The activities of Port of Tallinn are divided mainly between the following areas: cargo and activities related to handling it, passengers and activities related to serving them, real estate development, and shipping. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius securities markets as well as Nasdaq CSD. Learn more at nasdaqbaltic.com. Media Relations: Ott Raidla +372 5552 4824 Ott.raidla@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.