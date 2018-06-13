Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline Technologies Demonstrates Market Leadership in Financial Messaging at EBAday

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that helps make complex business payments and financial messaging simple, smart and secure, will exhibit at the EBAday Conference in Munich, Germany June 12-13. In conjunction with the event, Bottomline is pleased to announce important developments in its cloud-based aggregation platform Universal Aggregator, strengthening its position as the leading payment enabler for banks, non-banks and Payment Service Providers across the globe.

Bottomline Technologies has been formally recognised by the Bank of England as a Faster Payments Aggregator. This recognition evidences the important capabilities Bottomline Technologies brings to financial institutions accessing new payment schemes and networks.

Since the introduction of the new access model to Faster Payments two years ago, 60% of the banks who subsequently have taken advantage of this scheme change use Bottomline's Universal Aggregator solution.

"We strive to deliver innovation and customer choice in the world of payments and financial messaging," said Gareth Priest, Vice President of Customer Growth and Development, Bottomline Technologies. "We are committed to integrating new settlement services as soon as they become available."

The latest service to be integrated is a direct connection into the Bank of England's Real Time Gross Settlement system, CHAPS. This opens up new ways in which financial institutions can connect and supports the Bank of England's commitment to increasing access and competition.

Bottomline Technologies' award-winning Universal Aggregator service enables over 300 banks to comply with changing regulation, harness new processing avenues, remain competitive and grow their businesses. In a rapidly shifting payment landscape, the highly secure, plug-in platform gives authorized users an easy way to access a range of payment and settlement systems around the world, eliminating the need to maintain multiple systems and relationships.

"With shifting payment paradigms at play, it's all about open-API access, instant payment initiation and mitigating security risks," said Priest. "It's great to see the momentum of aggregation technology building, where financial institutions of every size and across every region are able to better secure their position and become true payment enablers."

EBAday is among the leading payments conferences and exhibitions in Europe, attracting more than 1,000 of the world's leading experts in the payments industry from more than 40 countries. Hosted by the Euro Banking Association (EBA), the event helps foster dialogue among payments industry practitioners.

About Bottomline Technologies:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com (http://www.bottomline.com/).

