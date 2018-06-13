

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) and Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK) announced they have agreed that Mitsui will invest in Toshiba Digital & Consulting with the objective of accelerating digital transformation. Mitsui will acquire a 20% stake in Toshiba Digital & Consulting through a third party allocation of newly issued shares.



Separately, Toshiba Corp. announced that its Board has adopted a policy on shareholder returns. Under the newly announced policy, Toshiba will implement a shareholder returns at the earliest possible date, which will channel a targeted amount of approximately 700 billion yen into a share buyback. The funding represents part of the profit on the sale of Toshiba Memory.



