British luxury brand Mulberry posted a drop in annual profit on Wednesday on the back of start-up costs for its operations in Asia, as it announced a new business agreement in South Korea. In the year to 31 March 2018, reported pre-tax profit fell to £6.9m from £7.9m after accounting for the costs relating to Asia, but revenue edged up 1% to £169.7m. Retail sales rose 3%, with the UK broadly flat and international sales 20% higher. Chief executive Thierry Andretta said: "We have made ...

