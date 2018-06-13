

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in pre-European deals on Wednesday.



The greenback climbed to 5-day highs of 1.1730 against the euro and 1.3037 versus the loonie, from its early lows of 1.1753 and 1.3011, respectively.



Reversing from its early lows of 1.3375 against the pound and 0.9866 against the franc, the greenback advanced to 1.3353 and 0.9882, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.16 against the euro, 1.32 against the pound, 1.01 against the franc and 1.32 versus the loonie.



