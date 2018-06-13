Itiviti Recognized at Intelligent Trading Technology Awards

NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, the leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure, today announced that its UL Smart solution was named Best Smart Order Routing System at the Intelligent Trading Technology (ITT) Awards 2018. UL Smart thus repeated its success, winning the same industry award in the Smart Order Routing (SOR) category for 2017 as well.

Final rankings were determined by votes cast by the wider user community, based on a shortlist compiled by a panel of industry experts. The Awards ceremony was held in conjunction with the Intelligent Trading Summit (ITS), in New York City.

"We congratulate Itiviti on their consecutive wins in the prestigious Intelligent Trading Technology Awards," said Andrew Delaney, President of A-Team Group, which hosts the ITT Awards. "Itiviti has proved their capabilities for staying ahead in the highly competitive and technology-driven segment for Smart Order Routing products. As we now celebrate our winners, we also challenge them to raise the bar for trading technology excellence and to bring even stronger entries to next year's event."

The Intelligent Trading Technology Awards were established by Trading Technology Magazine to acknowledge excellence in technologies used by capital markets' stakeholders. The ITT Awards are decided by a vote among panelists who are actual users of trading technologies from many different vendors.

"We are truly honored to again see UL Smart selected by traders as their first choice in SOR solutions," said Richard Bentley, Chief Product Officer, Itiviti. "As we have made significant efforts to strengthen our Low Touch offering, including large R&D investments, this recognition is certainly a welcome confirmation of our strategy. Going ahead, we are committed to staying on this course and to further enhance our solutions in order to maintain Itiviti's status as the favored solutions provider in the SOR space."

About Itiviti's SOR and risk offering

Itiviti has made significant R&D investments in response to regulatory change and the consequent shifts in market structure. A focus of this investment has been extension of cross-asset class support, enhanced performance, and rich configuration capabilities to tailor behavior to increasingly varied client and market requirements.

UL Smart (SOR) can be deployed as enterprise or (increasingly commonly) as fully-managed services. They leverage the power of Itiviti's connectivity middleware UL Bridge to integrate with Itiviti or other vendor/ home-grown market gateways, market data sources and trading solutions. The solution is deployed across Itiviti's global capital markets client base. Recent enhancements include support for new asset classes and new market structures, as global capital markets continue to shift towards electronic trading in response to regulatory initiatives and cost pressures.

For further information, please contact:

Christine Blinke, Chief Marketing Officer, Itiviti, Tel. +46-739-01-02-01, christine.blinke@itiviti.com

About Itiviti

Itiviti is a market-leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure solutions for buy-side and sell-side market participants, including NYFIX, one of the industry's largest FIX-based trading communities.

Serving around 2000 clients worldwide, we provide consistent, reliable access to the most up-to-date and innovative order routing, connectivity and trading solutions available. Top-tier trading firms, banks, brokers, exchanges and institutional investors rely on our technology, solutions and expertise to streamline their daily operations, connect to their desired markets, and trade when and where they want. All while being able to comply with global regulation.

With global offices in 18 locations covering all major financial centers the merger of Itiviti and ULLINK in March 2018 created a full-service technology and infrastructure provider, covering all asset classes, geographies and regulatory landscapes.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com or www.ullink.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital Fund VII.

This information was brought to you by Cision

