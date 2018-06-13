Clavister Boosts Managed Security Service Provider Offering

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerating enablement for VARs to run Security Operations Centres as a service for their enterprise customers.

Clavister, a leader in high-performance network security solutions, is proud to announce updates in the Clavister InControl management software that are specifically enabling value added resellers to run the software as a service for their end customers. The solution includes functionality to facilitate multi-tenancy and utilize resources efficiently to provide a cost efficient and high margin service enabler.

Cybersecurity crime is becoming more and more sophisticated and aggressive and regulation surrounding data security is increasing. At the same time, enterprises are procuring more and more critical software and business tools "as-a-service" from the cloud or are outsourcing operations and maintenance of their IT infrastructure all together. As environments increase in complexity, security infrastructure becomes more critical and expert help is required. Local value-added resellers and system integrators are ideally trusted suppliers for Managed Security as a Service offerings.

The virtual Clavister NGFW is an ideal solution for MSSPs to run secure isolated environments in a cost-efficient manner. The service provider can run thousands of firewall instances simultaneously on the same private cloud setup serving many enterprises with a secure solution. With the updated InControl software, the service provider can now also provide visibility in management of the NGFWs for each tenant, provide customised usage reports and visibility of current security threats. The solution works holistically over dedicated hosted virtual NGFWs as well as appliance firewall gateways on premise in all the tenant's locations.

"Previously security was sold as a commodity, but today monitoring and management of the network security infrastructure is required. Reporting on network activities and cyber-attacks occurring in a customer's network is growing business." Says Mr. Hidefumi Sakiyama, Group Executive at Canon IT Solutions Inc.

"With InControl 1.83 resellers are now further empowered with the competitive cost efficient managed security solution that small and medium enterprises are asking for," says Thomas Vasen, Commercial Solution Manager at Clavister.

The new Clavister InControl is available for customers on My.Clavister.com, under downloads section. To learn more about Clavister's solutions for MSSP go to http://clavister.com/mssp

