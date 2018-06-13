

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Renault - Nissan - Mitsubishi reported a 14% increase in annualized synergies to 5.7 billion euros, up from 5 billion euros in 2016, as members of the world's largest automotive alliance.



Carlos Ghosn, CEO of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, said: 'In 2017, the Alliance turbo-charged the performance of all three companies including Mitsubishi Motors which saw its first full-year of synergy gains. We expect to generate growing synergies in coming years as the Alliance accelerates convergence through increased utilization of joint plants, common vehicle platforms, technology-sharing and our combined presence in mature and emerging markets. We reaffirm our synergy goal of more than 10 billion euros by the end of 2022.'



Under the Alliance 2022 mid-term plan, the member companies forecast to sell more than 14 million vehicles by the end of the plan, of which 9 million will be built on four common platforms including electric and B segment vehicles, and extending the use of common powertrains from one third to 75% of the total.



