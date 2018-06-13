Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: SCX / Key word(s): Market launch SCX is the first regulated Swiss exchange platform for blockchain products and crypto currencies 2018-06-13 / 09:15 *ADHOC RELEASE / PRESS RELEASE* *SCX is the first regulated Swiss exchange platform for blockchain products and crypto currencies* *Zurich, 13 June 2018* - SCX (Swiss Crypto Exchange), Switzerland's leading SRO/VQF-regulated exchange platform for blockchain-based products and crypto currencies officially started trading today. SCX was founded to provide secure, high-quality and transparent access to blockchain-based products out of Switzerland. It offers the trading of Bitcoin, Ether and selected payment and utility tokens. SCX is convinced that blockchain and cryptotechnology will enable significant improvements and innovations for Switzerland as a business hub and its associated international markets. An appropriately regulated and secure trading platform is paramount in this respect. *High-growth market requires quality, transparency and security * SCX aims to provide safe, high quality and transparent access to blockchain-based products in a rapidly growing transaction market. SCX contributes to standardization, legitimacy and transparency in accordance with Swiss quality and safety criteria. SCX's platform offers easy access to the most important blockchain segments and provides a certified baseline tool for associated transactions. SCX provides a "trusted gateway" from traditional currency (FIAT) to crypto and allows two contract holders to come together in a secure environment. *Christian Katz, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SCX says*: "Blockchain-based transactions, Smart Contracts and many other innovations in the crypto segment are set to experience strong growth in the coming years. Blockchain transactions are sometimes still rightfully criticised for their lack of transparency. To transfer them to a normalised market we need a clean and transparent as well as a regulated basis in order to further create trust. SCX regards itself as the catalyst for this transfer. As an SRO/VQF-regulated platform and settlement tool for global transactions, SCX is looking to improve the value chain for all market participants, especially in Switzerland." *SCX quality claim* SCX is a crypto platform focussed on Switzerland, which offers trading and technology services and tools in the crypto and blockchain segments as a regulated market innovator. SCX works together with key partners in the area of IT and finance to provide a secure and trustworthy trading environment. SCX is subject to regulatory audits of self-regulation bodies against money laundering (know your customer) and quality assurance bodies (SRO VQF). This also means that access to the platform by market participants is strictly regulated via "onboarding processes". This ensures that only "clean wallets" are created and that the "registered wallets" of market participants form a trusted and reliable basis. The certified transfer between traditional money and crypto is exclusively enabled by SCX-partner banks. The data centres are physically based in Central Switzerland. *Cyrill Tröndle, CEO of SCX, says*: "SCX wants to be the leading Swiss provider of clean access and fair trading in the blockchain-based trading segment. SCX complies with all regulations in relation to blockchain and crypto currencies and enables customers in Switzerland to unconditionally combine long-standing Swiss values with the innovation in the blockchain segment." *SCX Team* SCX currently employs a team of 22 staff in Zurich and Europe, including some of the most prominent international experts in the blockchain-based IT development and finance segment. The Chairman of the Board of Directors is Christian Katz, the former head of SIX Swiss Exchange. *Contacts:* _Management:_ Cyrill Tröndle Address: SCX (c/o Blockworks AG) - Scheideggstrasse 73 - 8038 Zürich, Switzerland Email: cyrill@scx.ch *PR Department:* Siro Barino Address: Barino Consulting - Kantonsstrasse 79 - 8807 Freienbach, Switzerland Tel.: +41 79 335 24 24 Email: siro@barino.ch www.scx.ch [1] _This press release contains "forward-looking statements" in relation to Blockworks AG ("Blockworks") and Swiss Crypto Exchange ("SCX"), including assessments, estimates and forecasts with regard to management plans and objectives and the future business activities and services of Blockworks and SCX. These statements are based on plans, estimates and forecasts that are currently available to management, but which could turn out to be incorrect._ By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. They are therefore initially only valid on the date on which they are made. Blockworks and SCX do not give any assurance and accept no liability with regard to the proper presentation, completeness, correctness, adequacy or accuracy of the information and assessments contained in this press release. The information provided may be changed at any time without notification. Blockworks and SCX are not obliged to publicly update or adapt the forward-looking statements or other information contained in this press release. Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OXJWBKWPAX [2] Document title: SCX is the first regulated Swiss exchange platform for blockchain products and crypto currencies End of Corporate News 694903 2018-06-13 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1488dcfd2e1425cf6c5fcfdbe8f180b9&application_id=694903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3d3b67d1f208fb084b98c9e8e9229ead&application_id=694903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2018 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)