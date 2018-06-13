

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation accelerated more than initially estimated in May, latest figures from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year in May, faster than April's 1.1 percent rise. That was above the 2.0 percent increase seen in the flash report.



Moreover, this was the highest inflation since April 2017, when prices had grown 2.6 percent.



Transport costs alone grew 5.1 percent annually in May, mainly driven by higher prices of fuels and lubricants.



The inflation rate based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose to 2.1 percent in May from 1.1 percent in April. That was in line with the preliminary data published on May 30.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices advanced 0.9 percent versus a 0.8 percent rise a month ago. The harmonized index of consumer prices also climbed 0.9 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX