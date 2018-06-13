There are many World Cup match result predictions by animals from around the world.

But the WC predictions using the combined technologies of Japan will surprise even Paul the Octopus!

During the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, Paul the Octopus amazed the world by accurately predicting match results one after another. For the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Fuji TV is planning to conduct match predictions and PR activity using Japan's first AI MC robot to energize the live soccer matches broadcast by Fuji TV. The robot is modeled after Mr. Jon Kabira, a famous Japanese football announcer.

During the broadcasts, Fuji TV will cover details on the countries competing in the matches and will thoroughly analyze and predict the results of all eight matches. Viewers will also be able to easily experience this technology over the WEB.

[AI KABIRA Official Site for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Fuji TV]

http://www.fujitv.co.jp/2018FIFAworldcup/ai-kabira/

[List of AI predictions and videos for the matches of all countries]

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoxHAm4sylDf9-Dh7dwQKdw

[Game Predicted by AI-KABIRA]

Egypt vs Uruguay Peru vs Denmark Costa Rica vs Serbia Belgium vs Panama Denmark vs Australia Switzerland vs Tunisia Switzerland vs Costa Rica Japan vs Poland

About the technology used in AI KABIRA

This robot equipped with artificial intelligence, AI KABIRA, was created by combining numerous API and technologies. The voice synthesis technology from Toshiba Digital Solutions was used to extract voice data from multiple fixed phrases read by Jon Kabira, a famous soccer commentator. Using this data, the robot can generate a digitally synthesized voice to speak, including expressions that were not originally read by Mr. Kabira. Google's technology is used to interpret the speech and understand the meaning of the sentences and this is combined with deep learning for natural language interpretation to understand the users talking to the robot. Communication between people and the robot was thus achieved by combining several technologies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180613005386/en/

Contacts:

Tokyu Agency

Kazuto Mochizuki, +81 70-4236-2378

Tokyu Agency: http://www.tokyu-agc.co.jp/

Konel: http://konel.jp/

Haunted: http://haunted.jp/

Media Contact: ai-kabira@konel.jp

