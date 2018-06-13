Lionbridge to Deliver Actionable Insights on Artificial Intelligence at AI Summit London

Company joins industry experts for event highlighting the implications of AI for the enterprise and actionable insights to plan for the digital future

WALTHAM, Massachusetts, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., one of the world's most trusted global digital communications platforms, today announced the company's VP and GM of Global Services for Machine Intelligence, Jane Nemcova, will participate in a panel discussion at AI Summit London on the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on customer engagement and experience. In addition, Lionbridge will serve as an event sponsor.

WHAT: AI Summit London is the world's largest conference and exhibition to look at the practical implications of AI for enterprise organizations and the actual solutions that are transforming business productivity. WHEN: Wednesday, June 13, 2018; and

Thursday, June 14, 2018



WHERE: ExCel Exhibition Centre London

Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway,

London E16 1XL, UK WHO: Lionbridge will serve as a Bronze sponsor for AI Summit London and will exhibit its platform throughout the event at booth #222.



SESSIONS: At AI Summit London, attendees will hear exclusive, inspirational presentations from C-Suite speakers representing the world's leading enterprises on both AI business strategy and technical know-how that will provide deep, actionable insights to attendees.





Lionbridge's Jane Nemcova will join industry leaders at AI Summit London for an insightful panel on how AI impacts the customer experience. Panel details include:





How Will AI Positively Impact Customer Engagement and Experience? | June 14, 2018, 3:25 p.m. BST

During this session, Nemcova will join fellow AI and Machine Learning experts to discuss the positive implications of AI for the customer.

To join the conversation on Twitter, use AISummit and follow @Lionbridge and @Business_AI for updates.

About Lionbridge

Lionbridge enables more than 4,500 of the world's leading brands to increase global market share and drive deep engagement with their customers and communities. Our innovative cloud technology platform and our global crowd of more than 400,000 professional workers provide detail-critical business processes, including localization, digital marketing, and AI solutions, which ensure global brand consistency and relevancy. Based in Waltham, Mass., Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 27 countries. To learn more, visit www.lionbridge.com.

