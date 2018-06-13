Ceravision Introduces New UV420 Lamp at the Greentech Show

MILTON KEYNES, England, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A GROUND-BREAKING new lamp that is ideal for maximising plant growth is being launched by UK lighting pioneer Ceravision Ltd at the Greentech show in Amsterdam in June 12-14, 2018.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/704791/Ceravision.jpg )



Ceravision Commercial Director, Stuart Stoddart said "Not only does the lamp and patented spectrum provide an exceptional alternative for growers seeking to increase photosynthetic rates, yield and disease resistance, its exceptionally high output means one Ceravision UV420 can replace at least two conventional lamps - cutting replacement costs by $880 (£600). No other lamp can offer similar performance.."

Ultra-long lamp life is another core feature of the Ceravision UV420 lamp. This was developed by a team of brilliant scientists at Ceravision, based in Milton Keynes, 45 miles north of London. The recently invented lamp dose combines a unique process in which the materials are evaporated within the lamp, which results in no chemical reactions, resulting in near-zero degradation. Ceravision's chief scientist, Barry Preston remarked: "After extensive testing we are yet to locate failure mechanisms."

As a result, whereas metal halide lamps last just 10,000 hours and standard LEDs around 20,000 hours, the Ceravision UV420 lamp has an average life of no less than 50,000 hours.

The significance of the UV output is outstanding, said Stuart. Growers who identify with secondary photomorphogenic plant responses and UV will see major benefits, including growing medical cannabis and biotech companies involved in plant taxa for medicine.

The UV420 lamp has been tested both at the Rothamsted Research station in Hertfordshire, UK, and at a multinational's experimental science centre in Cambridge.

Julian Franklin, head of controlled environment agriculture at Rothamsted Research, confirms that during trials with LED's, metal halide lamps, Ceravision's plasma lamps were the best performing technology in some key areas like embryo development, essential for plant health.

Mr Stoddart added: "The UV420 gives plant growers much increased levels of UVB, which can lead to increased yields of up to 30%, and better quality crops with higher nutrition levels."

"The Ceravision lamp truly is the lamp of the future."

Contact:

Stuart Stoddart, Ceravision Ltd

Tel: into UK: +44-(0)-1908-371-463

Tel: UK only: 01908-371-463

stuart.stoddart@ceravision.com

