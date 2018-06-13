Stride Gaming Group Adopt Award-winning Audience Engagement Platform 3radical Voco

LONDON, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Interactive digital content delivered by 3radical Voco to underpin acquisition and retention activities

3radical, the developers of Voco - the engagement platform that enables brands to connect with audiences with real-time, interactive digital experiences and games across multiple channels - today announces it has signed a 2 year agreement with Stride Gaming Group ("Stride") (AIM: STR).

Stride is a leading online gaming operator. With a diverse portfolio of over 150 brands, Stride is the third largest online bingo operator in the UK, and has a 25% share of the UK online bingo market.

Stride is focused on delivering outstanding player experiences and on developing the lifetime value of its players. To support this strategy, Stride will be integrating 3radical Voco, with a range of its sites, to deliver highly compelling and rewarding experiences for their players. Experiences delivered through the Voco platform have been demonstrated to drive substantial increases in repeat engagement and time on site. It is also expected that they will reduce the number of players requiring free bets and bonuses to engage online. Voco will also enable Stride to convey important content around responsible gaming.

"The range of games and interactive content available in the 3radical Voco platform is impressive and will enable us to very quickly augment our player experience" commented Eitan Boyd, CEO of Stride. "We look forward to our new relationship with 3radical as we roll out this capability."

David Eldridge, CEO of 3radical commented "Stride is a leading player in the UK bingo market and have a powerful proprietary platform underpinning their success. We are delighted to have been selected to integrate with the Stride Gaming platform to deliver new rewarding experiences to players (alongside real money gaming) that will increase repeat engagement and time on site."

About 3radical

3radical is a software company that provides solutions to enable organisations to better engage with their consumer and employee audiences. These solutions deliver immersive experiences that compel audiences to respond, connect and seek further participation. This results in stronger emotional connections, enhanced loyalty and an increased commercial performance.

The experiences are powered by Voco, 3radical's award winning platform. Voco has a set of built-in best practice mechanics that enable business users to create interactive journeys that can deliver contextually relevant, highly rewarding experiences, in the moment, via digital channels such as web, email, mobile app, social and chat. The results are exceptional, with leading brands like Zizzi, DBS Bank, Dell, British Land, Matalan, along with many more all benefiting from this transformational approach to audience engagement.

3radical sells its solutions globally through offices in the UK, US, Singapore and Australia.

Learn more at www.3radical.com

About Stride Gaming

Stride Gaming plc, listed on AIM, is a leading online gaming operator. The Company operates a multi-branded strategy, using a combination of its proprietary and licensed software to provide an online gaming offering.

Stride Gaming's real money offering is presently focused on the UK market, where it is licensed and only operates from the regulated jurisdictions of the UK and Alderney. With a diverse portfolio of over 150 brands, Stride Gaming is the third largest online bingo operator in the UK, and has over 25% share of the UK online bingo landscape.

Stride Gaming operates a partnership platform, Stride Together, through which the company licenses its proprietary platform to gaming operators, media partners and retailers in the UK and globally, enabling them to create an online presence for their customers and enabling Stride to penetrate new verticals both within UK markets and overseas territories.

Further information on the Group is available at: www.stridegaming.com.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sophie Brown

3radical UK

sophiebcomms@gmail.com

+44-7919-098-893