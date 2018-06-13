Proofpoint, Inc: Proofpoint Wins Best SME Security Solution for Proofpoint Essentials for the Second Consecutive Year at SC Awards Europe 2018

Cybersecurity leader Proofpoint also recognized for strength of its email security, enterprise security, and cloud security offerings

LONDON, June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. (http://www.proofpoint.com/), (NASDAQ:PFPT), a leading next-generation security and compliance company, today announced the 2018 SC Media Awards Europe (http://www.scawardseurope.com/results-2018/) recently recognised Proofpoint Essentials as Best SME Security Solution for the second consecutive year. Proofpoint also received three Highly Commended awards for Best Email Security Solution, Best Enterprise Security Solution, and Best Cloud Computing Solution. The announcement was made Tuesday, 5th June at the awards presentation held at the Marriott Grosvenor Square, London.

Following a win in the same category in 2017, Proofpoint's Essentials (https://www.proofpoint.com/uk/products/essentials) offering was recognised for providing SMEs with an enterprise-grade cloud-based security solution, which includes enhanced security with spam and phishing detection and policy, enforced encryption and data loss prevention. Proofpoint took home the most awards of any vendor represented on the night, receiving three additional accolades for Proofpoint Email Protection (https://www.proofpoint.com/uk/products/email-protection), Proofpoint Targeted Attack Protection (https://www.proofpoint.com/uk/products/targeted-attack-protection), and Proofpoint Cloud App Security Broker (https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/cloud-app-security-broker) (PCASB).

"The security risks and challenges facing private and public sector companies these days are constant and complex. Proofpoint rises above its competitors to safeguard how organisations work across email, mobile and social media channels," said Ryan Kalember, senior vice president of Cybersecurity Strategy for Proofpoint. "Being recognised at the recent SC Awards Europe is a welcomed acknowledgement of our commitment to innovation when it comes to advanced cybersecurity protection for businesses of all sizes."

The SC Europe Awards are recognised as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity professionals, products, and services. Winners in the Excellence category are determined by an expert panel of judges with extensive knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity industry. Drawn from the senior ranks of the information security profession and selected for their experience and impartiality, the judges work for major European and global brands including investment and retails banks, retail groups, airlines, insurance groups, and food groups as well as prestigious government departments.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) is a leading next-generation security and compliance company that provides cloud-based solutions to protect the way people work today. Proofpoint solutions enable organizations to protect their users from advanced attacks delivered via email, social media, mobile, and cloud applications, protect the information their users create from advanced attacks and compliance risks, and respond quickly when incidents occur. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com (http://www.proofpoint.com/).

About SC Media

SC Media provides IT security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders and the best, most extensive collection of product reviews in the business. By offering a consolidated view of IT security through independent product tests and well-researched editorial content that provides the contextual backdrop for how these IT security tools will address larger demands put on businesses today, SC Media enables IT security pros to make the right security decisions for their companies.

