Glencore's Katanga Mining subsidiary has settled a legal dispute with its state-owned joint venture partner in Democratic Republic of the Congo that threatened to dissolve Katanga's DRC operating subsidiary Kamoto Copper Company (KCC). The dispute centred on a capital shortfall at KCC that led to its partner, La Générale des Carrières et des Mines (Gécamines), seeking KCC's dissolution on 23 April. To settle the matter Katanga has agreed with Gécamines that $5.6bn (£4.2bn) of KCC's $9bn ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...