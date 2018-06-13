Card data of 5.9m customers held by Dixons Carphone has been accessed by hackers, the company revealed on Wednesday, with records on 1.2m customers containing non-financial personal data also accessed. While most of the customers' card data, which was held on the processing systems of Currys PC World and Dixons Travel, was protected by chip and pin systems, roughly 105,000 non-EU issued payment cards without such protection have been compromised. The FTSE 100 company, which earlier this year was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...