Westinghouse Electric Company today announced the signing of acontract for manufacture and delivery of boiling water reactor (BWR) fuel to Cofrentes Nuclear Power Plant (CNC) in Spain in 2019 and 2021. CNC is wholly owned by Iberdrola Generación Nuclear S.A.

"The reliability and excellent performance of our fuel products are the main reasons for the continued trust Iberdrola has shown us. It also confirms our position as a leading supplier of BWR fuel in Europe," says Aziz Dag, Westinghouse vice president and managing director, Northern Europe.

Westinghouse will deliver its extensively proven SVEA-96 Optima2 design, which has been operating flawlessly for more than a decade in CNC. Under the terms of the contract, CNC will also have the opportunity to implement TRITON11, the latest BWR fuel innovation from Westinghouse. TRITON11 offers best-in-class uranium utilization, and is designed to give utilities the power to enhance the fuel economy and capacity factors.

"We are pleased to be able to continue the successful cooperation between our companies," said Xavier Coll Sugrañes, Westinghouse vice president and managing director, Southern Europe.

The fuel will be manufactured at the Westinghouse fuel fabrication facility in Västerås, Sweden, which will also provide the included engineering and fuel services support.

