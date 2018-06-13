ZenMate Launches a Crowdfunding Campaign on CrowdCube

BERLIN, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ZenMate (https://www.zenmate.com), the leading VPN service provider owned by the internet security and privacy company ZenGuard GmbH, launched an official crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube (https://www.crowdcube.com/zenmate). This is a unique opportunity to contribute to the future of online security and become part of the success story of ZenMate, which has already been backed by the world's leading venture capitalists such as Bessemer Venture Partners, Holtzbrinck Ventures, Deutsche Telekom's T-Venture, and Project A. The crowdfunding campaign will be live for 30 days and our goal is to raise £660,000 in capital.

ZenMate provides an array of multi-platform online security products and services that ensure the users' anonymity and protection while connected to the internet. Simple yet powerful solutions like ZenMate VPN, SafeSearch, and Web Firewall help people around the globe gain access to a free and unrestricted internet.

The aim of the crowdfunding campaign is to accelerate growth by focusing on the expansion of the product portfolio, maximising global presence by entering new markets via local distribution channels and last but not least, continuing to fight the good fight. ZenMate has always stood for an open, accessible internet for everyone and will continue to do so.

"We have decided to partner with Crowdcube to launch a crowdfunding campaign and allow all of our users a unique opportunity to contribute to the future of ZenMate. From the very beginning, ZenMate built its success thanks to its users. By joining ZenMate and some of the world's most respectable investors, every user and customer of ZenMate will be able to participate in ZenMate's mission to make the internet a safer place for everyone" says Andrei Mochola, ZenMate's new CEO.

In 2018, ZenMate has reached more than 40 million installs in over 160 countries. With a compound annual growth rate of 655% and a YoY sales growth of 29% in 2017, the company is aiming to transition into a fully comprehensive security provider by offering "privacy-as-a-service" in the near future. ZenMate is operating in a rapidly growing market. It is forecasted that by 2022, the VPN industry will reach the value of $35.73 billion and more than $6 trillion will be spent worldwide on cybersecurity measures and damages by 2021.

To accelerate and ensure long-term growth of the company, two new and highly experienced members have recently joined the ZenMate management team - Andrei Mochola, Ph.D. and Jörn Stampehl. Together they bring management experience from companies such as Kaspersky Labs, AVG, Payleven, and Creative.

"With our VPN service we have already proven that we can fully cover one aspect of online security and privacy. We want to use this experience to give all of our users simple and efficient security solutions that they can use to protect themselves while connecting to the web" adds Jörn Stampehl, the new CTO of ZenMate.

For more information visit ZenMate on Crowdcube (https://www.crowdcube.com/zenmate) or at ZenMate.com (https://pages.zenmate.com/invest)

*All data regarding forecasts and estimates was obtained courtesy of Statista and Cybersecurity Ventures

About ZenGuard GmbH and ZenMate

Founded in 2013 in Berlin, ZenGuard GmbH (https://www.zenmate.com) provides a multi-platform security software that encrypts and secures user's internet connection and protects their privacy while browsing. With its ZenMate VPN flagship privacy service, ZenGuard prevents snoopers, hackers, governments, and ISPs from spying on user's web browsing activities, downloads, credit card information, and more. With over 30 global server locations and more than 40 million installs, ZenMate is one of the world's leading VPNs.

About Crowdcube

As the world's first and largest investment crowdfunding platform, Crowdcube enables entrepreneurs to raise finance with the added benefit of being backed by the crowd. For investors, Crowdcube provides a way to hand pick a stake in an innovative business that traditionally would have been restricted to corporate investors.

Since Crowdcube was founded in 2011, it has helped over 600 companies successfully raise funds, with a total of £390 million having been invested on the platform to date by a crowd of over 500,000 registered Crowdcube investors.

