LiveU Provides Live Coverage of Global Annual "Wings for Life World Run"

Multiple LiveU units were used to stream worldwide the seven-hour charity race taking place simultaneously in 34 locations around the globe

HACKENSACK, New Jersey, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU was the key live streaming provider for the Wings for Life World Run production this year, one of the most challenging live sports productions in Europe. LiveU deployed almost 100 transmitters including LU600 HEVC portable transmission units and LU-Smart mobile apps to live stream the seven-hour annual race taking place simultaneously in 34 locations around the globe.

The Wings for Life World Run is a global charity event supporting life-changing spinal cord research projects with a unique, moving finish line; the "Catcher Car" chases runners along the course, gradually getting faster until each one is caught. The first runners passed after a few kilometers are the first to celebrate their accomplishments, while the last man and woman to be caught are declared Global Champions. The race takes place in different locations around the globe at the same time, which can be morning, noon, afternoon, or evening, in the respective countries. Over half a million participants have taken part in the event since the first Wings for Life World Run in 2014.

The LiveU units were used in numerous locations, covering the flagship runs and most of the organized App runs, while using LiveU HEVC technology in extreme conditions - on-the-move from motorcycles and inside the catcher car. Video was streamed worldwide via the local production teams and Wings for Life World Run Salzburg headquarters. The LU-Smart app was used to supply unique content from some of the athletes taking part in the race.

Zion Eilam, Regional VP Sales (EMEA), LiveU, said, "We are proud to take part in the production of such a unique event, The Wings for Life World Run is one of the most exciting television sports productions. Covering the event presented unique challenges for LiveU's technology with seven hours of constant live, on-the-move coverage in each location worldwide. This was the first large-scale deployment for the LU600 HEVC in such a dynamic sports event with multiple units streaming to dozens of servers. Our field-proven LU600 HEVC performed well, delivering the high quality video needed to capture the amazing achievements of the participants. Our global network also enabled us to support the production logistically." Eilam continued, "With this event, we have crossed an important milestone in live sports production and we thank Wings for Life World Run for the opportunity."

Wings for Life World Run 2018 official aftermovie https://www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com/at/en/

About LiveU

LiveU is driving the live video revolution, providing live video streaming for TV, mobile, online and social media. Let your audience become part of your story with high-quality and flawless live video, transmitted from anywhere in the world, through the use of our patented bonding and video transport technology. LiveU creates a consistent bandwidth and a reliable connection so you can acquire, manage and distribute high quality remote live broadcasts over IP. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production. From backpacks to smartphones, and satellite/cellular hybrid to external antenna solutions, LiveU offers a complete range of devices for live video coverage anytime, anywhere. In addition, LiveU offers extensive cloud-based management and video distribution solutions. With over 3,000 customers in 100+ countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, online media, news agencies and social media. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Contact:

Joss Armitage (Int'l)

+44-7979-908-547

joss@jumppr.tv

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/704589/LiveU_unit_at_the_Wings_for_Life_World_Run.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/267684/liveu_logo.jpg