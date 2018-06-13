Technavio analysts forecast the global digital video content market to post a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The increasing demand for live video streaming solutions is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global digital video content market 2018-2022. Online video streaming is more convenient for consumers as they can access content to suit their time and needs. Sports is the largest vertical for live video streaming. Platforms such as Ustream and Livestream have become very popular among consumers. Apart from these platforms, TV channels are also offering live streaming services to their consumers via their online platforms.

In this report, according to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global digital video content market is the increase in Internet penetration and speed:

Global digital video content market: Increase in Internet penetration and speed

Internet penetration has been increasing at a phenomenal pace around the globe with over half the world's population having access to the Internet in 2017. More than 25% of this population had accessed the internet for the first time in 2017. The average internet speed is also increasing rapidly, with an average global speed of around 20 Mbps. In 2017, mobile downloads increased by over 30% as compared to 2016, whereas mobile uploads increased by around 25% over the same period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Digital video content vendors are targeting the developing countries in APAC and Africa because of their huge growth potential. Vendors are looking to diversify their offerings and venture into the new digital market owing to the boom in adoption and growth of digital content. For instance, Amazon, an e-commerce company, introduced Amazon prime, a subscription-based digital streaming portal to compete with an existing leader in the market, Netflix. This trend is expected to intensify over the forecast period."

Global digital video content market: Segmentation and analysis

This global digital video content research report provides market segmentation by type (SVOD, AVOD, and TVOD) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for over 40%, followed by APAC and EMEA, respectively. America's dominance can be attributed to the presence of several vendors that have their primary business segment in North America. The market for digital video content is growing rapidly in developing countries, with the market share of APAC projected to increase by close to 5% over the forecast period. The other two regions will witness a decline in their market share over the forecast period.

