Wealth manager Charles Stanley posted a 30% jump in full-year pre-tax profit on Wednesday but cautioned that it expects greater volatility and lower returns going forward. In the year to the end of March 2018, pre-tax profit rose to £11.4m as revenue pushed up 6.6% to £150.9m, while reported basic earnings per share increased 40% to 17.23p. Total funds under management and administration fell 0.8% to £23.8bn but discretionary funds were up 7.9% to £12.3bn. Looking ahead, the company said ...

