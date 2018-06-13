Connect Group tumbled on Wednesday as the company "materially" reduced its full-year pre-tax profit expectations following an "extremely disappointing" performance since its interim results in May, and announced the departure of its chief executive and chief financial officers. The distribution and logistics provider highlighted a material drop in volume and increased cost through the peak for specialist irregular dimensions and weight (IDW) freight/parcel handler Tuffnells, higher costs in Pass ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...