Card data of 5.9m customers held by Dixons Carphone has been accessed by hackers, the retailer revealed on Wednesday, with records on 1.2m customers containing non-financial personal data also accessed. While most of the customers' card data held on the processing systems of Currys PC World and Dixons Travel was protected by chip and pin systems, roughly 105,000 non-EU issued payment cards without such protection have been compromised. Dixons said it had "no evidence of any fraud on these cards ...

