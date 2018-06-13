The accounting regulator has fined PwC £6.5m for misconduct related to the audits of Philip Green's BHS before the retail chain's collapse. The Financial Reporting Council severely reprimanded PwC and its audit partner Steve Denison who was fined £325,000 and agreed not to do audit work for 15 years. The fines were reduced from £10m and £500,000 because PwC and Denison settled early. PwC has agreed to monitor and support its Leeds audit practice and provide the FRC with detailed reports ...

