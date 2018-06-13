

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were subdued on Wednesday, although a weaker euro helped to limit overall losses ahead of the Fed and ECB meetings.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 12,834 in opening deals after finishing little changed in the previous session.



Banks were losing ground, with Commerzbank down 1.3 percent and Deutsche Bank declining 1.4 percent on rising bets the European Central Bank (ECB) may announce it will wind down its stimulus program by year-end.



