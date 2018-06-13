

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Wednesday as the dollar stood tall against the euro ahead of the Fed and ECB meetings.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 17 points or 0.31 percent at 5,470 in opening deals after falling around 0.4 percent on Tuesday.



Sanofi was little changed after successfully pricing a $2 billion bond issue.



AXA slid half a percent after it announced an exclusive, long term, multi-country bancassurance partnership with ING to provide insurance products and related services through a central digital insurance platform.



In economic releases, euro area industrial production fell more sharply than expected in April, Eurostat figures showed.



