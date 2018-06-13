

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK inflation remained stable in May, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation held steady at 2.4 percent, the lowest since March 2017, and in line with expectations.



Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent in May, matching economists' expectations.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, also remained stable in May, at 2.1 percent.



Another report from the ONS showed that input price inflation accelerated more-than-expected to 9.2 percent in May from 5.6 percent a month ago. Prices were forecast to rise 7.6 percent.



Likewise, monthly inflation advanced to 2.8 percent from 0.6 percent, and above the expected increase of 1.8 percent.



At the same time, output price inflation climbed to 2.9 percent annually, as expected, from 2.5 percent. Month-on-month, prices registered a steady increase of 0.4 percent, while economists had forecast a 0.3 percent rise.



