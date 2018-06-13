

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's industrial production and turnover increased in the first quarter, the Federal Statistical Office reported Wednesday.



Industrial production advanced 9 percent on a yearly basis in the first quarter. Production climbed 7.1 percent in January, 11.3 percent in February and 11.2 percent in March.



At the same time, industrial turnover registered an annual growth of 10 percent in the first quarter.



Producer and import prices grew 3.2 percent year-on-year in May, another report from the statistical office revealed. On a monthly basis, the index gained 0.2 percent, mainly due to higher prices for petroleum products.



Producer prices dropped 0.3 percent on month, but they climbed 1.6 percent annually. At the same time, import prices rose 1.2 percent from the prior month, taking the annual growth to 6.4 percent.



