

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production growth eased for the fourth straight month in April to the lowest level in eleven months, preliminary figures from the Turkstat showed Wednesday.



Industrial production grew a calendar-adjusted 6.2 percent year-on-year in April, slower than the 7.8 percent spike in March. The measure has been rising since October 2016.



Moreover, this was the slowest rate of growth since May last year, when production had grown 5.1 percent.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying production surged 10.1 percent annually in April and manufacturing output advanced by 6.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 0.9 percent from March, when it increased by 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX