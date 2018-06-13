New Privacy-Protected Marketing Features in Aptilo Guest Wi-Fi Cloud

STOCKHOLM, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Aptilo Networks has released a new version of the award-winning Aptilo Guest Wi-Fi Cloud(GWC).

A first phase of the release with support for the European GDPR privacy protection was available in May, with functions for handling personal data and smart consent pop-ups. Only the relevant consent with terms for the access method used is dynamically shown. By separating consents from portal designs, administrators can manage user consents over time and update texts without disruptive changes to the portal.

In this second phase of the release, Aptilo expands the full feature set of Aptilo GWC with the following additions:

Banner management

Centralized management allows banners to be linked to multiple captive portals. This enables a workflow where different administrators can be responsible for handling banners and portal configuration. Banners can be single images or rotated through a banner carousel.

Pop-up ads

Ads can be configured to pop up at certain points in the user sign-up flow for the guest Wi-Fi service.

Voucher generator

Administrators of the marketing functions can generate vouchers for access. Vouchers can be saved as CSV, HTML or be printed directly.

Event-triggered webhooks

To allow improved integration with 3rd party systems, the service will trigger a REST API call to an external server at certain points in the flow. For example, the collected information about the user can be sent to an external CRM system after they have signed up for the service, or an external marketing automation system can be triggered to send a message five minutes after the user logs in.

Customers needing an even more tailored guest Wi-Fi solution can "un-cloud" and move to in-house operations.

"Strong marketing features require flexible privacy protection functions," said Paul Mikkelsen, CEO, Aptilo Networks. "This is just the beginning. We will continue to add advanced features to Aptilo Guest Wi-Fi Cloud in the coming months."

About Aptilo Networks

Aptilo Networks is a leading provider of carrier-class systems to manage data services with advanced functions for authentication, policy control and charging. Aptilo Service Management Platform (SMP) has become synonymous with Wi-Fi service management and Wi-Fi offload in large-scale deployments with 100+ operators in more than 75 countries, and is a critical component of Wi-Fi calling and IoT. For more information visit http://www.aptilo.com.