Cloudian Appoints Hamed Fadel as VP Customer Success to Build on Company's Stellar Record of Service and Support

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian (https://cloudian.com/), the innovation leader in enterprise object storage systems, today announced the appointment of Hamed Fadel as vice president customer success. Fadel, who will report to CEO Michael Tso, will lead support and technical account management for Cloudian, already an acknowledged leader in customer satisfaction.

Fadel, who held the role of vice president of customer success at Siemens Healthineers before moving to Cloudian, brings a strong track record managing large teams and delivering high levels of customer satisfaction in the most demanding of client communities. Fadel spearheaded the digitization of Siemens healthcare customer services through innovations in machine data analytics and machine learning.

Fadel joined Siemens from NetApp, where he served as senior director of global customer quality. Prior to NetApp, Fadel led support and engineering teams at Roche, Genentech, Amgen and IBM.

Fadel holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley and dual masters in mechanical engineering and computer integrated manufacturing from UCLA.

"Cloudian has delivered a consistently high level of customer satisfaction, a track record we intend to build on as we grow," said Michael Tso, CEO of Cloudian. "Fadel brings deep technical expertise and a tenacious drive to deliver the best possible customer experience, and we're thrilled to have him at Cloudian to help expand and deepen our customer relationships."

Cloudian's support organization is already recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction, earning more than 97% "satisfied" ratings in customer feedback gathered over the past 30 months.

"My passion is to build support organizations that anticipate our customers' needs, and thereby make every customer interaction a great experience," said Fadel. "The Cloudian team mirrors my passion, and I'm excited to join an organization that is equally dedicated to my goal of ensuring that every Cloudian customer becomes a Cloudian advocate."

