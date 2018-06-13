SOLNA, Sweden, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Catella AB (publ) ("Catella") has mandated ABG Sundal Collier AB and Nordea Bank AB (publ) as its financial advisors to investigate the possibility of a tap issue of up to SEK 250,000,000 under the framework of Catella's existing up to SEK 750,000,000 senior unsecured bonds with ISIN SE0009994718 and maturity in June 2022. Subject to, inter alia, market conditions, a transaction may follow. Net proceeds from the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes and to fund announced acquisitions.

For more information, please contact:



Knut Pedersen

Chief Executive Officer

+46-8-463-33-10

knut.pedersen@catella.se

Marcus Holmstrand

Chief Financial Officer

+46-8-463-33-10

marcus.holmstrand@catella.se

This information is information that Catella AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.40 CET on 13th of June 2018.

Catella is a leading specialist in property investments, fund management and banking, with operations in 14 European countries. The group has assets under management of approximately SEK 180 billion. Catella is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment. Read more online at catella.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/catella/r/catella-investigates-the-possibility-to-issue-subsequent-bonds,c2546919

The following files are available for download: