Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 12-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 410.89p INCLUDING current year revenue 414.62p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 406.94p INCLUDING current year revenue 410.67p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16