Leading European Airline Selects Unified Measurement and Analytics Solution for Data-Driven Marketing Mix Insights

Neustar, Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real-time information services, today announced that Scandinavian Airlines, has selected Neustar's advanced marketing analytics solution to understand the impact of its marketing contributions on sales. Scandinavian Airlines sought a partner like Neustar to drive greater impact of its marketing activities and to pinpoint more efficient marketing investments. As an authoritative, neutral provider connecting analytics to business growth, Neustar MarketShare will provide Scandinavian Airlines with the data-driven insights to guide day-to-day marketing planning and buying decisions.

Scandinavian Airlines selected Neustar for its industry-leading Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) approach as it allows the airline to examine key sales channels and essential regions to determine the optimal mix for driving bookings and other business outcomes. In addition, to give Scandinavian Airlines a holistic view across their media activities, Neustar MarketShare models will capture various impact drivers media, non-media and exogenous (e.g. economy, competition, seasonality, etc.) to help the airline run scenarios to measure and forecast the impact of changes in any of the drivers. Neustar's first-class account management team with extensive analytical, strategic and tactical media experience will also assist Scandinavian Airlines with the development of advanced analytics models that value the return on investment (ROI) of marketing channels and tactics.

"Understanding the key drivers on our business and ensuring we allocate marketing spend where we see the highest returns, whilst mitigating any revenue risks, are essential to SAS," said Didrik Fjeldstad, Vice President, Brand and Marketing, SAS. "Building a robust analytics and ROMI measurement practice is of utmost importance to us as it ensures we optimize our media spend whilst mitigating any risk to the business. Working with a partner like Neustar will allow us to make much faster and smarter decisions about our marketing investments and increase profitability."

Scandinavian Airlines is taking a laser-focused approach to building a standard framework for measuring the return on marketing investment (ROMI) across its three major markets Denmark, Norway and Sweden. By building a robust ROMI culture across its organization and geographic footprint, Scandinavian Airlines will be able to allocate marketing expenditures more efficiently and shift spend to high performing channels, markets and activities. In doing so, it is bringing the marketing intelligence decisions in-house and with its appointed media agencies and platforms, creating a more transparent media measurement and attribution process. For example, Scandinavian Airlines can now access the Neustar MarketShare always-on measurement and optimization platform to be predictive in how they most effectively and efficiently plan and deploy media.

"Now more than ever marketers want to distinguish between marketing activities that are driving business value and those that don't," said Luis Chaves, Managing Director, Marketing Solutions EMEA, Neustar. "Marketers who take a holistic and unified approach to marketing analytics and measurement will undoubtedly outsmart the competition. We are thrilled to be working with such a highly regarded and forward-thinking European airline to help them make better and faster decisions."

The Neustar MarketShare Marketing Planning and Allocation solution offers advertisers a guide to budgeting and planning decisions, as well as trade-off scenarios for allocations predictively across products, markets, segments and channels. It takes into consideration both the offline marketing tactics and the non-media drivers (e.g. weather, economic indicators, competitor actions, etc.) in order to help clients examine the true value of their marketing performance. Marketers can build an optimal marketing plan to boost their revenue and more accurately allocate their marketing resources, course correcting to improve ROMI. The Neustar MarketShare next-generation tool for unified marketing impact analytics keeps pace with the rapidly changing marketing landscape to assure that marketers are maximizing their business results and proving marketing's contribution to revenue at every opportunity.

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc. is a leading global information services provider driving the connected world forward with trusted, holistic identity resolution. As the only company capable of understanding who is on the other end of every interaction, Neustar is trusted by the world's great brands to grow and guard their businesses with the most complete knowledge of how to connect people, places and things. The combination of Neustar's unique, accurate, and real-time identity system and our cloud-based workflow solutions empower our clients to make actionable, precise and valuable decisions across marketing, risk, IT/security, network and operations departments. More information is available at https://www.home.neustar.

About Scandinavian Airlines (SAS)

SAS carries more than 30 million passengers annually and is Scandinavia's leading airline with close to 800 daily flights on 272 routes to 123 destinations in Scandinavia, Europe, USA and Asia. SAS is a member of Star Alliance and can together with our partner airlines offer more than 18,400 daily flights to 1,300 destinations around the world in over 191 countries. For more information, visit www.flysas.com.

