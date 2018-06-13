Medical Image Analysis Software Market Worth $4.51 Billion by 2024: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global medical image analysis software market size is expected to reach USD 4.51 billion by 2024, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering an 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases creates demand for effective diagnostics solutions, which spurs demand for medical image analysis software. High growth of the industry is majorly attributed to increase in usage and uptake of image analysis solutions for diagnosis.

In addition, shifting focus to provide enhanced care has led to incorporation of various computer aided diagnosis systems, which is further contributing toward growth. Introduction of technologically advanced products such as 3D/4D platforms and multimodality imaging platforms is also presumed to augment growth over the coming years.

Various benefits such as flexibility and high-resolution images, along with convenient use of multi-modal integrated workflows, are expected to bolster demand and increase product penetration throughout the forecast period. Stand-alone platforms are anticipated to witness steady growth. These platforms are user-friendly and cost less as compared to integrated solutions. These solutions offer more details and features and are used by researchers, allowing them to share and access research data and analyses, thereby enhancing their ability to diagnose, research, monitor, and treat disorders. For instance, GE healthcare's ViewPoint 6 (for MFM) is a standalone software designed for dedicated ultrasound reporting and image management.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

By type, the integrated medical image analysis software segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2016 to 2024

On the basis of modality, the ultrasound segment is projected to ascend at a revenue-based CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period

The orthopedic segment dominated the global market by application, accounting for over 40.0% share in 2015

By end use, hospitals held the largest revenue share owing to increasing adoption of these systems for medical imaging in diagnosis of various diseases

Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth owing to presence of unmet clinical needs

The global market is fragmented in nature. Companies are witness fierce competition as the industry is technology driven

Strategies implemented by key players include collaborative agreements, new product launches, and geographical expansion.

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical image analysis software market on the basis of software type, modality, application, end use, and region:

Medical Image Analysis Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024) Integrated Software Stand-alone Software

Medical Image Analysis Software Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024) Tomography Computed Tomography Magnetic Resonance Imaging Positron Emission Tomography Single-Photon Emission Tomography Ultrasound Imaging Radiographic Imaging Combined Modalities

Medical Image Analysis Software Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024) Orthopedic Dental Neurology Cardiology Oncology Obstetrics & Gynecology Mammography Urology & Nephrology

Medical Image Analysis Software End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024) Hospitals Diagnostic Research Centers

Medical Image Analysis Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 - 2024) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Mexico Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



